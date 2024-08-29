TP Sunnyside Wooden Tower Playhouse - FSC® certified

Perfect for younger children

Fun crawl through side entry door.

Easy to build

Product Details

This cute all wood playhouse hideaway is ideal for children from just 18 months old.

The TP Sunnyside Tower PlayHouse is treated and made from prefabricated wood panels which are easy to assemble.

Access the pressure treated sturdy wood platform using the 2 rung all wood ladder supplied.

Also comes as a tower and slide

Note: This product is Not watertight.

Made from FSC certified European wood.

For domestic use only

18 months+

Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)

Specifications

Product code: 307P

Dimensions: L97.5 x W131 x H197cm

Doorway Height: 98.6cm

Finish: Frame pressure treated, house is clear dipped

Maximum combined user weight: 100kg

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee all parts

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.