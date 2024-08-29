Marketplace.
TP Forest Multiplay Double Wooden Swing Set & Slide - FSC® certified

Double Swing Set multi-activity play setSwing, Climb and SlideComes with 5 year guaranteeProduct DetailsThe Forest Multiplay Double Wooden Swing Set is a multi-activity play frame, so your child can climb, swing and slide for unlimited garden enjoyment. With two adjustable Rapide Swing Seats and a Wavy Slide for fast exists you can enjoy hours of fun from the garden. Made with FSC® certified timber the TP Forest Multiplay Wooden Swing Set and Slide is covered for 5 years against wood rot.This set has a relatively small footprint but lots of play value, so ideal where garden space is limited.Sold complete with a 6ft fun Wavy Slide for speedy exits!Includes two fully adjustable TP Rapide Swing Seats with soft feel but super tough webbing instead of rope. Ideal for smaller hands to grip and very easily height adjustable.Sold complete with all fixings and ground stakes.The TP Forest Multiplay is covered by a 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure.Made from FSC Certified Wood which is pressure treated with an environmentally friendly preservative. This means it penetrates deep into the wood rather than simply being applied to the surface, so No need to stain or treat every year unless you want to!For domestic use only.Age 3 years +Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)SpecificationsProduct code: 149PDimensions: L280 x W277 x H208 cmPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodFinish: Pressure TreatedGuarantee: 5 year guarantee on wood against rot causing failure. 1 year guarantee on all other partsMaximum User Weight: 60kg per seatAssembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hourAssembly instructions: View hereCompatibility Chart

