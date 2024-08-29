ScrambleBug Tide

The ScrambleBug is a unique foot-to-floor ride-on that moves in all directions as all four wheels having 360 degree movement. Ideal for indoor and outdoor fun, children will love the ScrambleBug’s easy to use steering and maNoeuvrability. The ScrambleBug will pack away into a bag or the boot of a car using a simple 3 step folding system.

All four wheels have 360° movement.

Quiet, Non-scratch wheels.

Ideal for indoor and outdoor fun.

Bright and fun design with funky bug face.

3 step simple folding system.

Ages 1-3 years.