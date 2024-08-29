TP Deluxe Wooden Mud Kitchen - FSC® certified

Packed with features! The ultimate mud kitchen that will keep your children entertained all Summer long!

Extra ways to play! Features extendable play area and water butt

Accessories included! Includes stainless steel pans with mixing whisk.

Pre treated wood! Mud kitchen comes with pre treated wood to protect against the elements and offer longer lasting quality

Product Details

The ultimate mud kitchen! The TP Deluxe Wooden Mud Kitchen is packed with great play features. A roomy, robust splash tub, together with a refillable water butt and real working tap, makes mud mixing easy and fun. Comes complete with a starter set of stainless-steel pots and pans, perfect to make mud pies. Ready to cook? Use one of the 4 hob rings or the oven. There's a blackboard to record favourite recipes and roomy under shelf to store the utensils and mud pie creations. Made from FSC certified wood, the Deluxe Mud Kitchen features a slide over wood cover that creates an extra ‘cooking’ zone when extended - Plenty of room for up to 3 children to play.

The TP Deluxe Wooden Mud Kitchen is made from FSC timber.

The ultimate mud kitchen featuring an oven with door and removable splash tub.

The slide over wood cover creates an extra 'cooking' zone when extended.

Supplied complete with refillable water butt and tap, perfect for mud mixing!

Generous black painted hob area with room for up to 4 'hobs'.

Oven with easy open and shut oven door.

Big blackboard space to record favourite recipes.

Roomy undershelf to store pots, pans and mud pies.

The TP Deluxe Wooden Mud kitchen includes a starter set of stainless steel pans with mixing whisk.

Perfect for sand play too!

Bowl Capacity: 10kg of mud (Not supplied) or 10 litres of water.

Predrilled holes and easy slot frame for easy construction.

Self-Assembly.

For domestic use only

Guarantee: 1 year

Age 3 years +

Specifications

Product code: 612

Dimensions: 98 x 40 x 96 (H)cm

Finish: Treated Wood

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee

Assembly: Estimated assembly time 1 hour