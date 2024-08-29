TP Aqua Slide

TP’s best-selling water slide has just got even better! The TP Aqua Slide includes a showering feature all along its length, the water spray showers the sliders as they slip and slide down! Hose attachment is featured to allow for a constant water flow and can be used with or without a slides. A great way to spend a sunny day in the garden. The inflatable stop cushion at the end of the 6 metre slide provides a soft landing.

1m wide x 6m long with stylish design, perfect for every garden.

As the slider travels down the slide, a water spray showers the them all the way (hose attachment included).

Inflatable cushion brings ride to close.

Can be used with or without a slide.

For domestic use only.

Age 3+

Water slide only, upright slide and stepset Not included.

Guarantee: 1 year

Assembly instructions: View here