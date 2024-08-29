TP Wooden Tower Playhouse- FSC® certified

Two-storey wooden playhouse packed with play features. Sold complete with 1.8M slide. Children access the roomy lookout deck by climbing the wooden ladder. Product Details A two-storey wood playhouse jam-packed with fun for active kids. Featuring a roomy lookout deck, wooden climbing ladder, shaded sandpit and 1.8m slide for extra fun! Made from European FSC® certified wood that requires treatment before use. Two-storey wooden playhouse packed with play features. Sold complete with 1.8M slide. Children access the roomy lookout deck by climbing the wooden ladder. The wavy slide provides them with a fun, speedy exit. Includes an integral under platform, shaded sandpit for extra fun. Made from European FSC certified wood which must be treated before use outside Wood is pre drilled for easier assembly. Estimated assembly time 2 hours for two adults. Age 3 years + For domestic use only. Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied) Specifications Product code: 320P Dimensions: L259 x W146 x H241cm Doorway Height: 84-124cm (sloped entrance) Height to Platform: 86.5cm Finish: Untreated Wood Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 1 year guarantee all parts Maximum User Weight: Tower combined user weight 150kg. Assembly: 1 adults estimated build time 2 hours.