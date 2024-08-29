Marketplace.
image 1 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certified
image 1 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certifiedimage 2 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certifiedimage 3 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certifiedimage 4 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certifiedimage 5 of TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certified

TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certified

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robovision limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£124.99

£124.99/each

TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certified
Bring a taste of the Great British Seaside to your back garden with the TP Wooden Sandpit with collapsible sun canopyFully adjustable sun canopySuitable for 2+ yearsProduct DetailsBring a taste of the Great British Seaside right to your back garden with our sandpit with a TP twist!The TP Wooden Sandpit with collapsible sun canopy is going to be the perfect addition to your back garden, a generously sized traditional square wooden sandpit with all of the fun of the beach – so don’t forget your bucket and spade!Including a foldaway sun canopy to keep your little one in the shade whilst they play the day away. When the fun is over, reclaim your garden and pop the canopy down to keep debris (and cats!) out and off of your little ones creations!Generously sized traditional square wooden sandpitWhen play is over, the canopy can be lowered to cover the sand. Perfect to keep it clean and free from debris and cats!Made from FSC Certified WoodIncludes base linerSand and toys Not includedFor domestic use onlyAge: 2 years+SpecificationsProduct code: 275Guarantee: 1 year guarantee.Dimensions: W117 x H117 x D117 cmMaximum user weight: 30kg

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here