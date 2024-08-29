TP Wooden Sandpit with Sun Canopy and Dig & Explore Accessory Kit - FSC® certified

Bring a taste of the Great British Seaside to your back garden with the TP Wooden Sandpit with collapsible sun canopy

Fully adjustable sun canopy

Suitable for 2+ years

Product Details

Bring a taste of the Great British Seaside right to your back garden with our sandpit with a TP twist!

The TP Wooden Sandpit with collapsible sun canopy is going to be the perfect addition to your back garden, a generously sized traditional square wooden sandpit with all of the fun of the beach – so don’t forget your bucket and spade!

Including a foldaway sun canopy to keep your little one in the shade whilst they play the day away. When the fun is over, reclaim your garden and pop the canopy down to keep debris (and cats!) out and off of your little ones creations!

Generously sized traditional square wooden sandpit

When play is over, the canopy can be lowered to cover the sand. Perfect to keep it clean and free from debris and cats!

Made from FSC Certified Wood

Includes base liner

Sand and toys Not included

For domestic use only

Age: 2 years+

Specifications

Product code: 275

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee.

Dimensions: W117 x H117 x D117 cm

Maximum user weight: 30kg