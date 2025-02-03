TP Splash & Play Wooden Picnic Table

TP Splash and Play Wooden Picnic Table

Including the brand new TP Working Sink! Pump the button to get running water, rotate your spout and drain once you are done

Winner of the BlogOn Outdoor Toy Award 2021!

Suitable for 2+ years

Product Details

The TP Splash and Play Wooden Picnic Table will be your little ones new favourite spot to eat their sandwiches!

This picnic table is packed full of activities, including a splash tub to fill with sand or their favourite finds in the garden and even a working sink! Pump the button to get running water, rotate your spout and drain once you are done. The working sink recycles the water, providing continuous play without the need to refill.

Once they are finished playing cover up the splash tub and give everything a rinse down in the sink, teaching them how to tidy up after themselves so you wont have to…hopefully!

Includes splash tub and TP Working Sink, new for 2021!

Pump button to turn of water, rotate the spout and drain. No need to refill as the sink recycles the water allowing for continual play

Your little ones favourite new place to eat their sandwiches

Finish: Treated Wood

Specifications

Product code: 617

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee.

Dimensions: L94 x W89 x H50.5cm

Maximum user weight: 50kg per seat