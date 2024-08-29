TP Active-Tots Pikler Style Wooden Climbing Triangle & Slide - FSC® certified

Transform your child’s indoor space with the beautiful TP Active-Tots Wooden Climbing Triangle and Slide

Simple to store away

Made with FSC® certified wood

Great for creative play

Good Toy Guide Recommended!

Product Details

The Active-Tots range is here to transform your child’s indoor space into a beautiful active play area. The Climbing Triangle offers endless climbing fun, while the Slide can also be used as a bridge or flip it over as it turns into a ladder for a climbing adventure.

The Wooden Climbing Triangle and Slide will inspire confidence, stability and improve strength from an early age all while enhancing gross motor development. This Montessori toy will stimulate learning in your child through creative play and experimentation.

Add the Wooden Climbing Cube for even more climbing fun!

Simple to store away with easy fold mechanism

Made with FSC® certified wood

Bridge can be used as a slide, bridge or ladder

Easy to lock slide in place with No moving parts

Anti-slip rubber feet provide improved stability and protect floors

Offers all the benefits of Montessori toys

Beautifully simple aesthetic

Robust frame construction

Suitable for 12+ months

Built dimensions: L90.6 x W78.1 xH58.3 cm

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 162US2

Slide Dimensions: 555 x 1265 x 50mm

Triangle Dimensions: L703 x D90 x W900mm

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 years guarantee on all parts

Maximum combined user weight: 40kg.

Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.