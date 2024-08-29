Marketplace.
TP UFO Den & Climbing Frame

Unleash their imagination! The UFO den and climbing frame is the perfect toy for your little one to create their own adventures!Challenging and fun play! The outer climbing frame provides a challenging test for explorers while the den allows your children to swing amongst the stars!All terrain exploration! The pivoting feet of the UFO means you can land down on uneven surfaces in your garden with zero stability issues!Safe, relaxing space! The UFO den provides a perfect space for your child to relax, read a book or just to help manage over-stimulation.Product DetailsTP UFO Den and Climbing Frame will take your children’s imagination to another dimension. Perfect for letting children release their energy as they climb up and over using the curved climbing rungs and safety handrails, the UFO Swing will help them to reach another world of play.They can then relax with their feet up in the cosy den peeking out of the lookout mesh window or swing far, far away. Designed with intelligent adjustable feet to provide stability on uneven ground the UFO Climb and Swing is perfect for smaller gardens that children will love.Suitable for 3+ years.Unleash their imagination! The UFO den and climbing frame is the perfect toy for your little one to create their own adventures!Challenging and fun play! The outer climbing frame provides a challenging test for explorers while the den allows your children to swing amongst the stars!All terrain exploration! The pivoting feet of the UFO means you can land down on uneven surfaces in your garden with zero stability issues!High quality mesh den with door and lookout mesh window Fun up and over climbing ladder with curved rungs and handrailsIntelligent adjustable feet to provide stability on uneven groundCurved climbing rungs and safety handrailsSpacious den allowing up to two children to playPivoting feetSuitable for 3+ yearsMax combined user weight 100kgBuilt dimensions: L217 x W122 x H201 cmPlease Note this product can only be used outdoorsOutdoor domestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 848Dimensions: 201cm (H) x 217cm (W) x 122cm (D)Primary Material: Powder coated universal chrome plateGuarantee: 1 year guarantee on all partsMax combined user weight: 100kg

