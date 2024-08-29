TP UFO Den & Climbing Frame

TP UFO Den and Climbing Frame will take your children's imagination to another dimension. Perfect for letting children release their energy as they climb up and over using the curved climbing rungs and safety handrails, the UFO Swing will help them to reach another world of play. They can then relax with their feet up in the cosy den peeking out of the lookout mesh window or swing far, far away. Designed with intelligent adjustable feet to provide stability on uneven ground the UFO Climb and Swing is perfect for smaller gardens that children will love. Suitable for 3+ years. High quality mesh den with door and lookout mesh window Fun up and over climbing ladder with curved rungs and handrails Intelligent adjustable feet to provide stability on uneven ground Curved climbing rungs and safety handrails Spacious den allowing up to two children to play Pivoting feet Suitable for 3+ years Max combined user weight 100kg Built dimensions: L217 x W122 x H201 cm Please Note this product can only be used outdoors Outdoor domestic use only Specifications Product code: 848 Dimensions: 201cm (H) x 217cm (W) x 122cm (D) Primary Material: Powder coated universal chrome plate Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts Max combined user weight: 100kg