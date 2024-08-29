TP Kite Wooden Double Swing Set with 8ft CrazyWavy Slide - FSC® certified

Strong rustic frame packed with play activities-swing, slide and climb!

1 Frame, 2 build options , either Compact or Standard. You decide on the overall footprint of the playframe that best suits your garden

Includes 2 seater glider, fun for one or two children

Includes 8ft TP CrazyWavy slide

Product Details

Climb, swing and slide on this premium wooden double swing set sold complete with TPÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s impressive 8ft CrazyWavy Slide. This set also includes a 2 seater glider and a classic swing seat. TPÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s wraparound swing collars make changing seats quick and easy. The TP Kite has 2 build options, compact or standard. You choose the configuration that best suits your garden space. Made with FSC certified wood, the TP Kite is sold complete with ground stakes.

The swing seat is ergoNomically designed for comfort and features super strong but soft webbing, instead of rope.

The premium TP CrazyWavy slide is 8ft long and 48 cm wide so suitable for older children too.

The wraparound swing collars supplied with this set means changing to aNother seat (an additional purchase) is quick and easy

Made from FSC certified timber

Domestic use only

Supplied with stakes that must be concreted in.

Specifications

Product code: 891P

Age: 3 Years +

Dimensions: 326cm x 432cm x 240cm (h)

Maximum user weight per seat: 60kg.

Maximum user weight 2 seater glider: 35kg per seat

Maximum combined user weight: 200kg

Finish: Pre-treated Timber

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 years guarantee on all parts

Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.