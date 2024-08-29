Falk Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel
Watch as your little farmer rides around on their JCB! The Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel is the ultimate ride-on for baby farmers. Letting them transport and load leaves, soil and toys all day long in the summer heat. They can use the rake and shovel to make sure the fields (or garden!) are ready for harvest.
Product code: F215C
Dimensions: 91 x 34 x 37cm
Guarantee: 1 year
|Type
|Car
|Suitable Age From
|1 Year
|Batteries Included
|Not required
|Frame Material
|Plastic
|Wheel Type
|Solid tyre
|Brakes
|None
|Assembly
|Minimal assembly required
