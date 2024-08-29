Marketplace.
Falk Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel

Falk Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel
  • Includes tractor, mini trailer, rake, shovel and horn!
  • Alterative sticker kit included
  • Made from 30% recycled plastic
  • Suitable for 1 -3 years

    • ---[TITLE] Product Details---

    Watch as your little farmer rides around on their JCB! The Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel is the ultimate ride-on for baby farmers. Letting them transport and load leaves, soil and toys all day long in the summer heat. They can use the rake and shovel to make sure the fields (or garden!) are ready for harvest.

    • Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel
    • Includes tractor, mini trailer, rake, shovel and horn!
    • Alterative sticker kit included
    • Made from 30% recycled plastic
    • Reduced packaging size
    • Dimensions: 91 x 34 x 37cm
    • Suitable for 1 -3 years
    • For domestic use only

      • ---[TITLE] Specifications---

      Product code: F215C

      Dimensions: 91 x 34 x 37cm

      Guarantee: 1 year

      ---[TITLE] Delivery Information---

      Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be sent by a courier service that can be tracked.

