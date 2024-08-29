Falk Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be sent by a courier service that can be tracked.

Watch as your little farmer rides around on their JCB! The Baby JCB Ride-On Tractor with Trailer, Rake & Shovel is the ultimate ride-on for baby farmers. Letting them transport and load leaves, soil and toys all day long in the summer heat. They can use the rake and shovel to make sure the fields (or garden!) are ready for harvest.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.