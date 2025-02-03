TP Deluxe Sand and Water Table - FSC® certified

Treasure awaits! Dig for treasure in the TP Deluxe Sand and Water Table

A whole host of great features! Includes sand pit, water tray, black board, plastic hooks and storage shelf

Easily packed away! Quick and easy to tidy away for the day

Product Details

Dig for treasure in the TP Deluxe Sand and Water Table. Children will love playing on their own or with friends, building sandcastles and splashing water in the splash tray, even taking Notes of the treasure they have discovered on the blackboard.

Use the bold plastic hooks to hand up your digging equipment or store away your bucket and spade on the storage shelf. With built in wheels the TP Deluxe Sand and Water Table is easy to manoeuvre around your garden to make sure you are playing in the blazing sun whatever the time of day. Unique and compact, slide the water tray away quickly and easily allowing you to turn this water table into an arts and crafts table.

Pack away and use as an arts and crafts table

FSC certified wood

Suitable for 3+ years

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 688

Dimensions: 81 x 64.5 x 112cm (h)

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee