TP 10ft Infinity Premium Round Trampoline Cover

When you take down the YOYO enclosure the TP Infinity Round Trampoline Cover is the perfect accessory

Compatible with the TP 10ft Infinity Round Trampoline (TP420P)

The TP Infinity Round Trampoline Cover is designed to cover the entire trampoline including the collapsed enclosure to keep it clean from garden debris

Product Details

The TP Infinity Round Cover is the perfect accessory when the YOYO Enclosure System is taken down. This premium cover is strong and durable and will keep your Infinity Round Trampoline in top condition for years to come.

Carefully tailored cover made from heavy duty black PVC

Easy fix system with strong webbing straps which securely attach the cover to the frame

Features drainage holes to prevent water collecting on your trampoline

Fits TP Infinity Round Trampoline only

Dimensions: 305 x 305cm

Specifications

Product code: 490

Dimensions: 305 x 305cm

Guarantee: 1 year