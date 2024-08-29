TP UFO Den & Metal Frame

Marketplace.
Unleash their imagination! The UFO den and metal frame is the perfect toy for your little one to create their own adventures!Perfect for smaller gardens! This set has a relatively small footprint but absolutely tonnes of play value!Swing into the stars! UFO den comes with a mesh den door and window, perfect for space exploration!Safe, relaxing space! The UFO den provides a perfect space for your child to relax, read a book or just to help manage over-stimulation.Product DetailsThe TP UFO Den and Frame will take your children’s imagination to aNother dimension. Children can swing into aNother world of play or relax with their feet up in the cosy den peeking out of the lookout mesh window.Suitable for 2+ years.Perfect for smaller gardens, this set has a relatively small footprint but lots of play valueHigh quality mesh den with door and lookout mesh windowSimple tripod frameSuitable for 2+ yearsMax combined user weight 100kgBuilt dimensions: L190 x W182 x H159 cmPlease Note this product can only be used outdoorsOutdoor domestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 859Dimensions: 190 (H) x 182 (W) x 159 (D)Primary Material: Powder coated universal chrome plateGuarantee: 1 year guarantee on all partsMax combined user weight: 100kg

