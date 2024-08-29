TP UFO Den & Metal Frame

Unleash their imagination! The UFO den and metal frame is the perfect toy for your little one to create their own adventures!

Perfect for smaller gardens! This set has a relatively small footprint but absolutely tonnes of play value!

Swing into the stars! UFO den comes with a mesh den door and window, perfect for space exploration!

Safe, relaxing space! The UFO den provides a perfect space for your child to relax, read a book or just to help manage over-stimulation.

Product Details

The TP UFO Den and Frame will take your children’s imagination to aNother dimension. Children can swing into aNother world of play or relax with their feet up in the cosy den peeking out of the lookout mesh window.

Suitable for 2+ years.

Perfect for smaller gardens, this set has a relatively small footprint but lots of play value

High quality mesh den with door and lookout mesh window

Simple tripod frame

Suitable for 2+ years

Max combined user weight 100kg

Built dimensions: L190 x W182 x H159 cm

Please Note this product can only be used outdoors

Outdoor domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 859

Dimensions: 190 (H) x 182 (W) x 159 (D)

Primary Material: Powder coated universal chrome plate

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts

Max combined user weight: 100kg