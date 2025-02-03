Lavender Cottage Playhouse with Deluxe Mud Kitchen Accessory - FSC® certified

A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones. Includes Deluxe Mud Kitchen! This playhouse comes with our deluxe mud kitchen accessory. Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint. Product Details Children will be able to play, discover and relax when playing with the TP Lavender Cottage. This playhouse will be their number one stop in the garden as a place to call their own. This all-wooden playhouse is perfect for imaginative play, with a fitted wooden floor, pitched roof and veranda! The full-sized working door with Perspex windows welcome children into its open design where children will play every day. Perfect for imaginative role play! Includes our TP Deluxe Mud Kitchen playhouse accessory! Perspex window and door Compatible with TP playhouse accessories, sold separately FSC certified wood Suitable for domestic use only Suitable for 18+ months Built dimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H140cm IMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does Not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions. Specifications Product code: 389PUS2 Dimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H140cm Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts Build Video To watch our product build video: click here Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.

Sold by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys (Robovision limited)