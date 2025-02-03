Robo Blast

Remote control blasting robot

Programme up to 20 steps

34cm tall

Dances to music

Product Details

Robo Blast is here to invade robot territory, this programable robot will bring an explosion to every play time.

A robot like No other it stands at 34cm tall and packs a punch with its powerful blasting fist you can control with the click of a button. Choose between single blast for a precise shot or continuous blast to unleash rapid fire. When the opportunity strikes aim and shoot at the enemy using the remote control.

Record up to 20 programming steps, you can pre-program Robo Blast to walk in any direction and even blast darts on command!

To celebrate switch your Robo Blast into dance mode. Coming with cool robotic sound effects and LED facial expressions the Robo Blast reacts as you engage in action-packed play.

Suitable for 5+ years.

Remote control blasting robot

Programme up to 20 steps

34cm tall

Dances to music

Bright LED face

Robotic sound effects

Includes 1 x Robo Blast, 6 x blaster darts, 1 x remote control

Battery requirements: robot 4 x AA, remote 3 x AAA (Not included)

Specifications

Product code: 88061