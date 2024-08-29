Falk Maurice Vintage Baby Red Tractor

Features Walking Aid Bar to help children learn to walk

Features directional steering wheel and horn

Perfect for playing outdoors and indoors

---[TITLE] Product Details---

<p data-mce-fragment="1"><meta charset="utf-8"><span>Meet Maurice: The sustainable vintage foot-to-floor tractor packed with playful wonders! Made from 90% recycled plastic and sold in an eco-friendly packaging, this irresistibly cute little tractor is more than just a toy - </span><meta charset="utf-8"><span data-mce-fragment="1">Maurice is here to spark joy, learning, and endless adventures.</span></p>

From crawling to walking, Maurice provides support and stability from the early crawling days to those exciting first steps. The walking aid bar ensures a seamless transition, making every milestone a celebration. The directional steering wheel with a cheerful horn further enhances the interactive experience, promoting the development of fine and gross motor skills.

Features Walking Aid Bar to help children learn to walk

Features directional steering wheel and horn

Max user weight: 25kg

Perfect for playing outdoors and indoors

Dimensions: 57 x 31 x 45cm

Suitable for 1-3 years

For domestic use only

---[TITLE] Specifications---

Product code: F900

Dimensions: 57 x 31 x 45cm

Guarantee: 1 year

---[TITLE] Delivery Information---