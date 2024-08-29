Falk Maurice Vintage Baby Red Tractor
---[TITLE] Product Details---<p data-mce-fragment="1"><meta charset="utf-8"><span>Meet Maurice: The sustainable vintage foot-to-floor tractor packed with playful wonders! Made from 90% recycled plastic and sold in an eco-friendly packaging, this irresistibly cute little tractor is more than just a toy - </span><meta charset="utf-8"><span data-mce-fragment="1">Maurice is here to spark joy, learning, and endless adventures.</span></p>
From crawling to walking, Maurice provides support and stability from the early crawling days to those exciting first steps. The walking aid bar ensures a seamless transition, making every milestone a celebration. The directional steering wheel with a cheerful horn further enhances the interactive experience, promoting the development of fine and gross motor skills.
---[TITLE] Specifications---
Product code: F900
Dimensions: 57 x 31 x 45cm
Guarantee: 1 year
|Type
|Car
|Suitable Age From
|1 Year
|Batteries Included
|Not required
|Frame Material
|Plastic
|Wheel Type
|Solid tyre
|Brakes
|None
|Assembly
|Minimal assembly required
