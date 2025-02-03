Exost X-Wildfire

Powerful crawler designed to cross all terrains

Equipped with durable tyres

Shock absorbing suspension

10km speed, 25 m distance

Product Details

Tackle all terrains with the X-Wildfire remote control car. This powerful crawler is equipped with durable tyres with shock absorbing suspensions.

This detailed urban designed RC car defies the meaning of limitless and power! With 2.4Ghz control this monster RC has a maximum speed of 10km per hour and can be controlled from 25 meters. The X-Wildfire can climb rocky surfaces and cross challenging terrains.

Suitable for 5+ years.

45 minute charging time

4Ghz control

1:12 ratio

Suitable for 5+ years

Battery requirements: vehicle 4 x AA, remote control 2 x AA

Specifications

Product code: 20646