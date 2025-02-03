TP Small to Tall Growable Slide

Marketplace.
The first slide that grows with your child!The adjustable design allows you to easily increase the height of the slide when your little one gets biggerSuitable for children from just 18 months when built at low height, and children of 3 years+ when built at full sizeProduct DetailsIntroducing the newest item to TP Toy’s Growable Range – the Small to Tall Growable Slide! From 18 months, your toddler can enjoy endless fun climbing up and sliding down the 4ft slide. When they get bigger, so will their favourite outdoor toy, as it grows from 4ft to 6ft, meaning the fun will last their whole childhood!At TP Toys, sustainability and longevity are at the forefront of our minds when designing and producing new toys for your little ones, and one of the best ways to ensure your new TP Toy lasts is to let it grow with your child! Our Small to Tall Slide Set is the perfect garden addition for your little ones, that will last them for years and can be enjoyed from just 18 months, all the way up to 10 years!The slide set is made from durable plastic with a sturdy metal stepset, ensuring safety and stabilityThe adjustable design allows you to easily increase the height of the slide when your little one gets bigger1 year guaranteeEasy self assemblySuitable for children from just 18 months when built at low height, and children of 3 years+ when built at full sizeFor domestic use onlyMaximum combined user weight 100kgAge:Small height: 18+ monthsTall height: 3 years+Built dimensions:Small height – 115 x 90 x 97cm (H)Tall height – 176 x 90 x 121cm (H)Slide length:Small height – 4ft (1.2m)Tall height – 6ft (1.8m)Max user weight:Small height – 30kgTall height – 70kgSpecificationsProduct code: 961Dimensions Small Height: 115 x 90 x 97cm (H)Dimensions Tall Height: 176 x 90 x 121cm (H)Slide length Small Height: 4ft (1.2m)Slide length Tall Height: 6ft (1.8m)Assembly video: Click HerePrimary Material: PlasticGuarantee: 1 yearMaximum User Weight: Small height 30kg/Tall height 70kgAssembly: 1 adult, 30 minutes
