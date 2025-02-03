Marketplace.
image 1 of TP 1.9m Metal Climbing Dome & Sandpit

TP 1.9m Metal Climbing Dome & Sandpit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£119.99

£119.99/each

Sold and sent by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

TP 1.9m Metal Climbing Dome & Sandpit
Bright and exciting climbing domeGreat against adverse weatherStippled texture for added grip for little climbersProduct DetailsLooking for the perfect garden equipment to upgrade your little one’s outdoor playtime? Then look no further! The TP Metal Climbing Dome is fun, versatile and exciting – offering great play value for children age 3+. Kids can climb, balance and swing on this geometric frame, great not just for the hours of fun they’ll have, but also for developing motor skills during physical play!At the base of the dome is the perfect pit to fill either with Sand or Balls – the choice is yours! The dual bright coloured dome is made from power-coated steel to help protect it against the elements and protect from rust. It’s stippled texture adds extra grip for budding climbers.Bright and exciting climbing domeGreat against adverse weatherStippled texture for added grip for little climbersCan fill the pit with sand or ballsFrame Treatment: Powder CoatedMax User Weight: 50kgAge: 3 years+Product Built Dimensions: 190 x 190 x 90cmBox Weight: 21kgFor Domestic Use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 550Dimensions: L190 x W190 x H90 cmPrimary Material: Powder coated steelAssembly Video: Click HereGuarantee: 1 yearMaximum User Weight: 50kgAssembly: 1 adult, 30 minutes
Sold by Robovision limited t/a TP Toys (Robovision limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here