TP 1.9m Metal Climbing Dome & Sandpit

Bright and exciting climbing dome Great against adverse weather Stippled texture for added grip for little climbers Product Details Looking for the perfect garden equipment to upgrade your little one's outdoor playtime? Then look no further! The TP Metal Climbing Dome is fun, versatile and exciting – offering great play value for children age 3+. Kids can climb, balance and swing on this geometric frame, great not just for the hours of fun they'll have, but also for developing motor skills during physical play! At the base of the dome is the perfect pit to fill either with Sand or Balls – the choice is yours! The dual bright coloured dome is made from power-coated steel to help protect it against the elements and protect from rust. It's stippled texture adds extra grip for budding climbers. Can fill the pit with sand or balls Frame Treatment: Powder Coated Max User Weight: 50kg Age: 3 years+ Product Built Dimensions: 190 x 190 x 90cm Box Weight: 21kg For Domestic Use only Specifications Product code: 550 Dimensions: L190 x W190 x H90 cm Primary Material: Powder coated steel Assembly Video: Click Here Guarantee: 1 year Maximum User Weight: 50kg Assembly: 1 adult, 30 minutes

