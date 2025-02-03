Sky Knight

3-channel helicopter

Large RC helicopter, stretching to 45cm

LED light for night mode flying

Product Details

Take to the skies with this 3-channel helicopter, perfect for outdoor use it is supported by 2.4Ghz control to guide you through any mission. As the sun goes down switch on the LED lights for night mode flying.

Sky Knight is a large RC helicopter, stretching to 45cm! Including full function control and auto hovering this Sky Knight can do it all.

Suitable for 14+ years.

3-channel helicopter

4Ghz

Large RC helicopter, stretching to 45cm

LED light for night mode flying

Full function control

Auto hovering

Charging time: 40 mins

Distance: 25m

Battery: Rechargeable and 4xAA

Suitable for 14+ years

Specifications

Product code: 84754