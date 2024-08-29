Palplay Plastic Dream Playhouse

UV resistant playhouse Perfect for indoor and outdoor use Features sunroof to let in natural light Peep holes on both sides of the house Product Details Keep children entertained for hours with this PalPlay Dream House! Perfectly suited for indoor and outdoor use, the bright colours and quirky shape offer a unique playing experience that little ones will love. Made from durable and high-quality raw material that is UV resistant, this Dream House has a whole host of features that will elevate children’s play – including a sunroof to let in natural light, back windows that easily open and close, and peepholes on each side for curious children to look out of. Plus, the easy open and close door features a magical keyhole for little ones to look through. UV resistant playhouse Perfect for indoor and outdoor use Features sunroof to let in natural light Peep holes on both sides of the house Made from durable, high quality raw materials Age 2 years+ For domestic use only Specifications Product code: M681 Primary Material: Plastic Built dimensions: 90 x 95 x 110cm Assembly instructions: View here Guarantee: 1 years guarantee on all parts Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.