Palplay Plastic Playhouse of Fun

Palplay Plastic Playhouse of Fun
UV resistant playhousePerfect for indoor and outdoor useFeatures sunroof to let in natural lightProduct DetailsIntroducing the House of Fun from PalPlay! This fun and sturdy playhouse offers children hours of fun and games. With its spacious design, you can kit out this House of Fun and turn it into a dream home – why Not put a table and chairs inside so little ones can work on their arts and crafts?There are plenty of features to this playhouse that gives it a homely feel – including a look-out balcony, clock, and letterbox! Plus it’s made from UV-resistant, high-quality, durable material so you kNow your children will be safe and secure, all whilst having the best fun in the House of Fun!UV resistant playhousePerfect for indoor and outdoor useFeatures accessories such as clock and letterbox for homely feelSturdy and simple to assembleFor domestic use onlySpecificationsProduct code: M781Primary Material: PlasticBuilt dimensions: 130 x 111 x 115cmGuarantee: 1 years guarantee on all partsOrder before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.

