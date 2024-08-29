TP Skywood Wooden Play Tower with Ripple Slide, Sky Bridge, Mini Tower & Double Swing Arm - FSC® certified

Built in climbing wall! Exciting climbing tower with an integrated climbing wall The sky is the limit! Our biggest tower ever standing at 2.7m tall. More ways to play! Comes with our best selling 8ft Ripple slide, a double swing arm with 2 of our best selling Rapide swing seats and an additional play tower connected by our fun Sky Bridge! 5 year guarantee! Skywood climbing frames come with a 5 year guarantee against wood rot Built to last! Made with FSC Certified, pressure treated wood for environmentally responsible fun and much longer lasting durability against all elements Product Details Introducing the brand new modular Skywood range from TP Toys, where imagination takes flight and playtime reaches new heights! Elevate your child's adventure with the revolutionary climbing frame that lets you design your own dreamscape of fun. The Skywood Play Tower takes centre stage! Featuring a 1.2m high platform accessible by a ladder or exciting climbing wall, covering an exciting shaded sandpit area, the Skywood Play Tower will be a playground paradise! But wait… the fun doesn’t stop there. This set includes an array of exciting add-ons to take playtime to the next level… Extend your play area with a Skywood Mini Tower, the perfect way to magnify the play experience for multiple children Connecting the main Play Tower and Mini Tower is the Sky Bridge - a test of balance and bravery, this dynamic bridge adds an extra layer of excitement, turning every journey from one tower to the other into a thrilling adventure. Descend into excitement with the 8ft Ripple slide, the crowning jewel of the Skywood Play Tower. Double the delight with the exciting double-swing arm for not one but two adventurers to enjoy at the same time, featuring the best selling Rapide Swing Seats! The fun doesn’t stop there! You can build up your Skywood Play Set to suit you. Why not add another Skywood Play Tower and connect with another Skybridge? You could even add exciting Monkey Bars or the revolutionary Flying Fox! The possibilities are endless, so watch as your little ones embark on countless adventures, scaling new heights and sliding into endless joy. Exciting Skywood Play Tower with platform standing at 1.2m Skywood Play Tower Platform area: 100 x 86cm An integrated climbing wall gives fun access to the deck Includes Skywood Mini Tower (L104 x W100 x H180.5cm) Connect the Tower and Mini Tower with the Sky Bridge Features Double Swing Arm with 2 of our best selling Rapide Swing Seats included Includes 8ft Ripple Slide Pre-drilled for easy assembly Multiple add-on accessories available for complete customisation The Skywood range is made from kiln dried, pressure treated wood. This means the environmentally friendly preservative has penetrated deep into the centre of the wood rather than being simply applied to the surface of the wood. You can apply a water based stain to your Skywood range each year if you wish to for aesthetic reasons, but it is not necessary to apply a surface stain to maintain Skywood’s excellent rot-resistant properties and its performance guarantee. Age: 3 years+ Max User Weight: 100kg Product Built Dimensions: L600 x W330 x H270cm 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year For Domestic Use only Specifications Product code: 793S1 Dimensions: L600 x W330 x H270 cm Height to Platform: 1.2m Tower Play Area: 100 x 86cm Finish: Pressure treated Wood Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year Maximum User Weight: Combined user weight 100kg. Swing Seat User Weight: Maximum weight 60kg. Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 3 hours.