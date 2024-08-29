Falk JCB Fully Articulated Digger with Opening Seat and Helmet
---[TITLE] Product Details---
The JCB Fully Articulated Digger Ride-on gives your little builders the chance to play and explore as if they’re driving the real thing! Equipped with the Komatsu excavator, a 360 degree rotating cab, an opening seat and fully articulated mechanical shovel, your littlest adventurers are guaranteed hours of fun.
Specifically designed with little ones in mind, the JCB Fully Articulated Digger is designed to withstand children between ages 3 and 7. From digging a swimming pool, to planting their favourite flowers, their new ride on toy even comes with a JCB helmet, perfect for construction site role play.
Suitable for 2 -5 years.
---[TITLE] Specifications---
Product code: F145
Dimensions: 110 x 40 x 74cm
Guarantee: 1 year
---[TITLE] Delivery Information---
|Type
|Car
|Suitable Age From
|1 Year
|Batteries Included
|Not required
|Frame Material
|Plastic
|Wheel Type
|Solid tyre
|Brakes
|None
|Battery Type
|Plastic
|Assembly
|Minimal assembly required
