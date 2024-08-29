Falk JCB Fully Articulated Digger with Opening Seat and Helmet

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Little construction workers will feel like they’re riding in a real JCB

Specifically designed with little ones in mind, the JCB Fully Articulated Digger is designed to withstand children between ages 3 and 7. From digging a swimming pool, to planting their favourite flowers, their new ride on toy even comes with a JCB helmet, perfect for construction site role play.

The JCB Fully Articulated Digger Ride-on gives your little builders the chance to play and explore as if they’re driving the real thing! Equipped with the Komatsu excavator, a 360 degree rotating cab, an opening seat and fully articulated mechanical shovel, your littlest adventurers are guaranteed hours of fun.

