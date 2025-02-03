Marketplace.
TP Junior Trampoline

Encourages the development of balance and co-ordination skillsPerfect first trampoline, for children from 12 months oldIncludes protective frame pads.Features handle with soft easy grip pad.Product DetailsThe TP Junior Trampoline is the ideal choice for active toddlers. This compact trampoline encourages the development of balance and co-ordination skills of children from just 12 months old. Its lightweight design means you can use the TP Junior Trampoline indoors as well as outside. With an easy grip handle and protective frame pads, this mini trampoline is perfect for your toddlers first trampoline.Improves balance and standing skills of babies from just 12 months.A perfect first trampoline.Includes protective frame pads.Features handle with soft easy grip pad.Suitable for use indoors and out.For domestic use only.Age 12 months +For Domestic Use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 57Dimensions: L86 x W86 x H82.5 cmPrimary Material: Powder coated steelGuarantee: 1 yearMaximum User Weight: 50kgAssembly: 1 adult, 1 hour
