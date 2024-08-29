TP Foldaway Baby Swing

Perfect first child for your toddler With its fold-away design, it can be easily stored in away when not in use. Rubber non-slip feet protect indoor flooring. Product Details Introducing our Foldaway Metal Baby Swing for your little one's playtime! Designed for babies from 6 months, this swing seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor use, providing endless entertainment and is the perfect option for your little ones first swing! Crafted with their comfort in mind, the folding fabric baby swing seat is gentle on delicate skin, making every swing a delightful experience. It’s also ideal for those with limited space, the foldaway baby swing can effortlessly be tucked away, letting you create a play area that suits your needs and lifestyle. To make your life easier, we've included foldaway clips. Keep all components neatly together when the swing is not in use. No more searching for scattered pieces – just a hassle-free storage solution that simplifies your parenting journey. This swing is made from powder-coated metal, adding a sleek and modern touch to the design. We also understand the importance of protecting your indoor space, which is why the swing features rubber non-slip feet, ensuring a secure grip on indoor flooring when used indoors. Let your little one enjoy playtime without the worry of scuffs or scratches on your precious floors. Made from powder-coated metal components With its fold-away design, it can be easily stored in away when not in use. Rubber non-slip feet protect indoor flooring. For children from 6 months old Complete with ground stakes when being used outdoors Foldaway clips to keep components together when not in use. For Domestic Use only Specifications Product code: 526 Dimensions Low Height: L235 x W169 x H136.5 cm Primary Material: Powder coated steel Age of child suitability: 6 months + Guarantee: 1 year Maximum User Weight: 30kg Assembly: 1 adult