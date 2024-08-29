Palplay Plastic Playhouse of Fun - Candy Floss Edition

UV resistant playhouse

Perfect for indoor and outdoor use

Features sunroof to let in natural light

Product Details

Introducing the House of Fun from PalPlay! This fun and sturdy playhouse offers children hours of fun and games. With its spacious design, you can kit out this House of Fun and turn it into a dream home â€“ why Not put a table and chairs inside so little ones can work on their arts and crafts?

There are plenty of features to this playhouse that gives it a homely feel â€“ including a look-out balcony, clock, and letterbox! Plus its made from UV-resistant, high-quality, durable material so you know your children will be safe and secure, all whilst having the best fun in the House of Fun!

Features accessories such as clock and letterbox for homely feel

Sturdy and simple to assemble

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: M782

Primary Material: Plastic

Built dimensions: 130 x 111 x 115cm

Guarantee: 1 years guarantee on all parts

