TP Skywood Wooden Play Tower with Ripple Slide - FSC® certified

Built in climbing wall! Exciting climbing tower with an integrated climbing wallThe sky is the limit! Our biggest tower ever standing at 2.7m tall.More ways to play! Comes with our best selling 8ft Ripple slide!5 year guarantee! Skywood climbing frames come with a 5 year guarantee against wood rotBuilt to last! Made with FSC Certified, pressure treated wood for environmentally responsible fun and much longer lasting durability against all elementsProduct DetailsIntroducing the brand new modular Skywood range from TP Toys, where imagination takes flight and playtime reaches new heights! Elevate your child's adventure with the revolutionary climbing frame that lets you design your own dreamscape of fun.The Skywood Play Tower takes centre stage! Featuring a 1.2m high platform accessible by a ladder or exciting climbing wall, covering an exciting shaded sandpit area, the Skywood Play Tower will be a playground paradise! Watch as they use the spacious platform as far and wide as their imagination will take them.Starting with the Skywood Play Tower, you can add and adapt this modular range to suit you. Why not add a Skywood Mini Tower and connect with a Skybridge? You can even add a Swing Arm or the revolutionary Skyline? The possibilities are endless, so watch as your little ones embark on countless adventures, scaling new heights and sliding into endless joy.Our biggest tower ever!Exciting climbing tower with platform standing at 1.2mPlatform area 100 x 86cmAn integrated climbing wall gives fun access to the deckIncludes TP 8ft Ripple SlidePre-drilled for easy assemblyMultiple add-on accessories available for complete customisationAge: 3 years+Max User Weight: 100kgProduct Built Dimensions: L350 x W100 x H270cmBuild time: 2 People 2 HoursFor Domestic Use onlySpecificationsProduct code: 724SDimensions: L350 x W100 x H270 cmHeight to Platform: 1.2mFinish: Pressure treated WoodPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodGuarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 yearMaximum User Weight: Combined user weight 100kgAssembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.

