TP Skywood Wooden Play Tower with Ripple Slide - FSC® certified

Built in climbing wall! Exciting climbing tower with an integrated climbing wall

The sky is the limit! Our biggest tower ever standing at 2.7m tall.

More ways to play! Comes with our best selling 8ft Ripple slide!

5 year guarantee! Skywood climbing frames come with a 5 year guarantee against wood rot

Built to last! Made with FSC Certified, pressure treated wood for environmentally responsible fun and much longer lasting durability against all elements

Product Details

Introducing the brand new modular Skywood range from TP Toys, where imagination takes flight and playtime reaches new heights! Elevate your child's adventure with the revolutionary climbing frame that lets you design your own dreamscape of fun.

The Skywood Play Tower takes centre stage! Featuring a 1.2m high platform accessible by a ladder or exciting climbing wall, covering an exciting shaded sandpit area, the Skywood Play Tower will be a playground paradise! Watch as they use the spacious platform as far and wide as their imagination will take them.

Starting with the Skywood Play Tower, you can add and adapt this modular range to suit you. Why not add a Skywood Mini Tower and connect with a Skybridge? You can even add a Swing Arm or the revolutionary Skyline? The possibilities are endless, so watch as your little ones embark on countless adventures, scaling new heights and sliding into endless joy.

Our biggest tower ever!

Exciting climbing tower with platform standing at 1.2m

Platform area 100 x 86cm

An integrated climbing wall gives fun access to the deck

Includes TP 8ft Ripple Slide

Pre-drilled for easy assembly

Multiple add-on accessories available for complete customisation

Age: 3 years+

Max User Weight: 100kg

Product Built Dimensions: L350 x W100 x H270cm

Build time: 2 People 2 Hours

For Domestic Use only

Specifications

Product code: 724S

Dimensions: L350 x W100 x H270 cm

Height to Platform: 1.2m

Finish: Pressure treated Wood

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year

Maximum User Weight: Combined user weight 100kg

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hours.