Game Time Frisbee Mini Golf Set

A game for all of the family

Play both in and outdoors

Includes 1 Frisbee Golf target and 6 mini Frisbee Golf discs

Product Details

Bring the outdoor games in and get all of the family involved to see who is the most competitive with the Frisbee Mini Golf Set. This game combines the fun of frisbee throwing, with the added pressure of a target to bring a competitive edge to your front room.

Take the Frisbee Mini Golf Set outside to practice your Frisbee throwing skills and take this game to the next level but make sure you get them in the target!

Suitable for ages 5+.

Specifications

Product code: WH51091