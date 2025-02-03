TP Active-Tots Pikler Style Wooden Climbing Bridge and Slide - FSC® certified

Transform your child’s indoor space with the beautiful TP Active-Tots Wooden Climbing Bridge and Slide

Made with FSC® certified wood

Can be used as a slide, bridge or ladder

Good Toy Guide Recommended!

Product Details

The Active-Tots range is here to transform your child’s indoor space into a beautiful active play area. Pick out the Climbing Cube or Climbing Triangle to turn this fun apparatus into a bridge, slipping slide or flip it over as it turns into a ladder for a climbing adventure.

The Wooden Climbing Bridge and Slide will inspire confidence, stability and improve strength from an early age all while enhancing gross motor development. This Montessori toy will stimulate learning in your child through creative play and experimentation.

The Wooden Climbing Bridge and Slide is an additional accessory and must be used with the Active-Tots Climbing Triangle (TP682) or Climbing Cube (TP684).

Simple to store away

Easy to lock slide in place with No moving parts

Anti-slip rubber feet provide improved stability and protect floors

Beautifully simple aesthetic

Robust frame construction

Offers all the benefits of Montessori toys

Part of the TP Active-Tots Modular range – must be used with the Wooden Climbing Triangle (TP682) and/or Wooden Climbing Cube (TP684)

Suitable for 12+ months

Built dimensions: 100 x 45 x 5.5 cm

For domestic use only

Specifications

Product code: 163U

Dimensions: L100 x W45 x H5.5 cm

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts

Maximum combined user weight: 40kg.

