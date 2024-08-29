TP Skywood Wooden Play Tower with Super Wavy Slide, Sky Deck, Monkey Bars & Skyline with Rapide Swing Seat - FSC® certified

Built in climbing wall! Exciting climbing tower with an integrated climbing wall The sky is the limit! Our biggest tower ever standing at 2.7m tall. More ways to play! Comes with our best selling 10ft Superwavy slide, our amazing Skyline with Rapide swing, the fun, challenging Monkey Bars and our brand new Sky Deck! 5 year guarantee! Skywood climbing frames come with a 5 year guarantee against wood rot Built to last! Made with FSC Certified, pressure treated wood for environmentally responsible fun and much longer lasting durability against all elements Product Details Introducing the brand new modular Skywood range from TP Toys, where imagination takes flight and playtime reaches new heights! Elevate your child's adventure with the revolutionary climbing frame that lets you design your own dreamscape of fun. The Skywood Play Tower takes centre stage! Featuring a 1.2m high platform accessible by a ladder or exciting climbing wall, covering an exciting shaded sandpit area, the Skywood Play Tower will be a playground paradise! But waitÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã‚Â¦ the fun doesnt stop there. This Skywood Set comes with incredible attachments that take playtime to the next levelÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã‚Â¦ Expand the exciting Skywood Play Tower with the Sky Deck attachment ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ upgrading the spacious deck for even more little ones to enjoy! Challenge little climbers to conquer the Monkey Bars ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ a true test of strength and coordination! Conquer new heights with the Skyline ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ a roped climbing wall designed to challenge and engage climbers of all skill levels. Complete with best selling Rapide Swing Seat for endless fun. Complete with the biggest slide of them all ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ a 3m SuperWavy Slide off the side of the Skydeck for the ultimate thrill-seeking little ones. The fun doesnt stop there! You can build up your Skywood Play Set to suit you. Why not add a Skywood Mini Tower and connect with another Skybridge? You could even go bigger by adding in another full size Play Tower! The possibilities are endless, so watch as your little ones embark on countless adventures, scaling new heights and sliding into endless joy. Exciting climbing tower with platform standing at 1.2m Platform area of tower 100 x 86cm An integrated climbing wall gives fun access to the deck Additional Sky Deck area 100 x 104cm Includes 3m SuperWavy Slide Features Monkey Bars Featuring the Skyline ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â‚¬Å“ a rope climbing made from durable ropes providing a secure grip as you ascend. Complete with single Swing and Rapide Swing Seat Pre-drilled for easy assembly Multiple add-on accessories available for complete customisation The Skywood range is made from kiln dried, pressure treated wood. This means the environmentally friendly preservative has penetrated deep into the centre of the wood rather than being simply applied to the surface of the wood. You can apply a water based stain to your Skywood range each year if you wish to for aesthetic reasons, but it is not necessary to apply a surface stain to maintain Skywoods excellent rot-resistant properties and its performance guarantee. Age: 3 years+ Max User Weight: 100kg Product Built Dimensions: L510 x W440 x H270cm 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year For Domestic Use only Specifications Product code: 797S1 Dimensions: L510 x W440 x H270 cm Height to Platform: 1.2m Finish: Pressure treated Wood Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 5 year guarantee against wood rot causing failure. All other parts 1 year Maximum User Weight: Combined user weight 100kg. Swing Seat User Weight: Maximum weight 50kg. Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 3 hours.