Foxglove Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones. Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint. Product Details The Foxglove Cottage will be your childs number one spot in the garden, where they can relax, play shop and decorate their cottage just how they like it. This beautiful all wood playhouse features a roomy design and full sized Perspex window and door making this house a home with pitched roof. Accessorise your Foxglove Cottage with TP playhouse accessories, all sold separately. Perspex window and door Compatible with TP playhouse accessories, sold separately FSC certified wood Ideal for imaginative role play Suitable for domestic use only Suitable for 18+ months Built dimensions: L91.5 x W98.5 x H140cm IMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does Not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions. Specifications Product code: 390P Dimensions: L91.5 x W98.5 x H140cm Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.