Lavender Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones.Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint.Product DetailsChildren will be able to play, discover and relax when playing with the TP Lavender Cottage. This playhouse will be their number one stop in the garden as a place to call their own.This all-wooden playhouse is perfect for imaginative play, with a fitted wooden floor, pitched roof and veranda! The full-sized working door with Perspex windows welcome children into its open design where children will play every day.Perfect for imaginative role play!Perspex window and doorCompatible with TP playhouse accessories, sold separatelyFSC certified woodSuitable for domestic use onlySuitable for 18+ monthsBuilt dimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H140cmIMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does Not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions.SpecificationsProduct code: 389UBDimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H140cmPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodGuarantee: 1 year guarantee on all partsOrder before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.

