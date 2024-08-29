Clover Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones. Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint. Product Details Introducing Clover Cottage – the enchanting all-wooden children's playhouse that sparks imagination and creativity! Crafted with care and designed for endless adventures, this whimsical play space is the perfect addition to your garden. Featuring an open design and half-stable-style door, little ones to step into a world of make-believe. With two open sides, this playhouse is a blank canvas waiting for your personal touch. Customise and add accessories to suit you, like shutters, a mud kitchen or a table and bench! Open design with stable door Compatible with TP playhouse accessories FSC certified wood Ideal for imaginative role play Suitable for domestic use only Suitable for 18+ months Built dimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H140cm IMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions. Specifications Product code: 387PU Dimensions: L131 x W98.5 x H137cm Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.