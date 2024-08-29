Marketplace.
image 1 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified
image 1 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 2 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 3 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 4 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certifiedimage 5 of Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robovision limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£249.99

£249.99/each

Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified
A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones.Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint.Product DetailsBring the fun outside with the Dandelion Cottage. Play, relax and decorate your playhouse to make your house a home. Soon to become your child’s number one spot in the garden this all-wooden playhouse features an open design, windows and stable door.Open design with stable doorCompatible with TP playhouse accessoriesFSC certified woodIdeal for imaginative role playSuitable for domestic use onlySuitable for 18+ monthsBuilt dimensions: L98.5 x W97.5 x H138cmFor domestic use onlyIMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does Not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions.SpecificationsProduct code: 388PUDimensions: L98.5 x W97.5 x H138cmPrimary Material: FSC Certified WoodGuarantee: 1 year guarantee on all partsOrder before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here