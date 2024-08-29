Dandelion Cottage Wooden Playhouse - FSC® certified

A world of imagination! Perfect for creative play to help inspire and excite your little ones. Responsibly sourced! Made from FSC certified wood for minimal environmental footprint. Product Details Bring the fun outside with the Dandelion Cottage. Play, relax and decorate your playhouse to make your house a home. Soon to become your child’s number one spot in the garden this all-wooden playhouse features an open design, windows and stable door. Open design with stable door Compatible with TP playhouse accessories FSC certified wood Ideal for imaginative role play Suitable for domestic use only Suitable for 18+ months Built dimensions: L98.5 x W97.5 x H138cm For domestic use only IMPORTANT: This product is made with untreated wood. A suitable wood stain or preservative must be applied before use. This treatment will protect against wood rot and warping but does Not guarantee the product will be 100% waterproof. The tongue and groove construction of this product means there may be small gaps that change slightly due to atmospheric conditions. Specifications Product code: 388PU Dimensions: L98.5 x W97.5 x H138cm Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts Order before 1pm for fastest delivery options. The item will be set by a courier service that can be tracked.