Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Protect your outdoor furniture with the Charles Bentley Large Deluxe Furniture Cover. This black, heavy-duty cover is made from 600D PVC polyester, ensuring durability and waterproof protection against dust, damp, and dirt. Featuring an easy-wipe finish and aluminium eyelets with a cord toggle for secure fitting, it keeps your furniture looking elegant and stylish through all seasons. An essential for maintaining the longevity and appearance of your outdoor pieces.

Protect your outdoor furniture with the Charles Bentley Large Deluxe Furniture Cover. This black, heavy-duty cover is made from 600D PVC polyester, ensuring durability and waterproof protection against dust, damp, and dirt. Featuring an easy-wipe finish and aluminium eyelets with a cord toggle for secure fitting, it keeps your furniture looking elegant and stylish through all seasons. An essential for maintaining the longevity and appearance of your outdoor pieces.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.