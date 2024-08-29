Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Black
image 1 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Blackimage 2 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Blackimage 3 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Blackimage 4 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Blackimage 5 of Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Black

Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Charles Bentley Large Rectangular Furniture Cover - Black
Protect your outdoor furniture with the Charles Bentley Large Deluxe Furniture Cover. This black, heavy-duty cover is made from 600D PVC polyester, ensuring durability and waterproof protection against dust, damp, and dirt. Featuring an easy-wipe finish and aluminium eyelets with a cord toggle for secure fitting, it keeps your furniture looking elegant and stylish through all seasons. An essential for maintaining the longevity and appearance of your outdoor pieces.
Durable 600D PVC PolyesterEasy wipe waterproof finishAluminium eyelets for secure fit

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here