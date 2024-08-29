Charles Bentley Charnwood 12" Dual Fill Broom Garden Maintenance FSC

The Charnwood 12'' Dual Fill Broom is a versatile tool designed for efficient outdoor cleaning, perfect for any garden or patio. With a mix of soft tampico and stiff bassine bristles, this broom effectively clears both large and small debris. The soft neoprene handle provides a comfortable grip, while the strong FSC-certified wooden base ensures durability. Handcrafted in Leicestershire, the Charnwood range combines British craftsmanship with comfort and elegance, each piece finished with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox.