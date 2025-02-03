Maple Fireside Companion Set Iron Black Traditional Black Tool Stand Tongs Poker

The Maple Fireside Companion Set is your ideal partner for cold nights, ensuring your home fires stay burning. This set includes tongs, a poker, a shovel, and a brush, all designed for easy handling with hooped handles and a solid rectangular base. The compact traditional design adds an air of elegance to any fireside, while the durable iron construction and powder-coated finish ensure long-lasting use. Keep your living space cosy and stylish with this essential fireside tool set. Note: Handle with care as tools can get hot when placed near a fire.

Elegant traditional design with hooped handles Compact tool holder with rectangular base Durable iron with powder-coated finish

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)