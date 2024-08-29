Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Natural
image 1 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Naturalimage 2 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Naturalimage 3 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Naturalimage 4 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Naturalimage 5 of Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Natural

Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£549.99

£549.99/each

Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Natural
Our double hanging swing chair combines contemporary design with practical features, offering the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Featuring a black frame, natural rattan finish basket, and light cream cushions, this chair exudes elegance and harmony. With robust materials and a maximum user weight of 240kg, it’s built for durability. The removable and washable cushion covers ensure easy maintenance, keeping your chair fresh and clean. Create a cosy reading nook or a stylish feature for your patio with this comfortable and chic swing chair.
Adjustable headrests & thick seat cushionRemovable & washable cushion coversSafety belt for controlled swinging

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here