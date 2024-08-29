Charles Bentley Double Hanging Swing Chair Seat Natural

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Our double hanging swing chair combines contemporary design with practical features, offering the perfect spot to relax and unwind. Featuring a black frame, natural rattan finish basket, and light cream cushions, this chair exudes elegance and harmony. With robust materials and a maximum user weight of 240kg, it’s built for durability. The removable and washable cushion covers ensure easy maintenance, keeping your chair fresh and clean. Create a cosy reading nook or a stylish feature for your patio with this comfortable and chic swing chair.

