Charles Bentley 1.7L Stainless Steel Kettle Black & Rose Gold Fast Boil

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your morning routine with the Charles Bentley kettle, where traditional style meets modern functionality. This kettle is designed to add a dash of sophistication to any kitchen with its sleek black and rose gold finish. Its 1.7-liter capacity paired with a rapid boil function means your morning tea or coffee is ready in no time, making it perfect for the hustle of busy mornings. The kettle’s thoughtful features, including a thermostat dial, easy-view water level gauge, and a 360-degree swivel base, ensure convenience and ease of use. Safety is paramount with automatic shut-off and dry boil cut-off protection. The soft touch handle and non-slip feet highlight its user-friendly design. Also available as part of a matching set with our stylish toaster, this kettle is a testament to Charles Bentley's commitment to combining elegance with practicality.

Elevate your morning routine with the Charles Bentley kettle, where traditional style meets modern functionality. This kettle is designed to add a dash of sophistication to any kitchen with its sleek black and rose gold finish. Its 1.7-liter capacity paired with a rapid boil function means your morning tea or coffee is ready in no time, making it perfect for the hustle of busy mornings. The kettle’s thoughtful features, including a thermostat dial, easy-view water level gauge, and a 360-degree swivel base, ensure convenience and ease of use. Safety is paramount with automatic shut-off and dry boil cut-off protection. The soft touch handle and non-slip feet highlight its user-friendly design. Also available as part of a matching set with our stylish toaster, this kettle is a testament to Charles Bentley's commitment to combining elegance with practicality.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.