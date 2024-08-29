Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antique

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These vintage design fireside coal tongs are both robust and hardy, ideal for handling coal during those cold winter nights. Perfect for picking up fresh coals and placing them amongst the embers of a roaring wood burner or open fire, these tongs feature an attractive antique finish that will make you the envy of friends and family. Made from durable iron and powder-coated for added resilience, these coal tongs combine functionality with classic style.

These vintage design fireside coal tongs are both robust and hardy, ideal for handling coal during those cold winter nights. Perfect for picking up fresh coals and placing them amongst the embers of a roaring wood burner or open fire, these tongs feature an attractive antique finish that will make you the envy of friends and family. Made from durable iron and powder-coated for added resilience, these coal tongs combine functionality with classic style.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.