Marketplace.
image 1 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antique
image 1 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antiqueimage 2 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antiqueimage 3 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antiqueimage 4 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antiqueimage 5 of Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antique

Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antique

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Cypress Fireside Tongs Iron Black Antique
These vintage design fireside coal tongs are both robust and hardy, ideal for handling coal during those cold winter nights. Perfect for picking up fresh coals and placing them amongst the embers of a roaring wood burner or open fire, these tongs feature an attractive antique finish that will make you the envy of friends and family. Made from durable iron and powder-coated for added resilience, these coal tongs combine functionality with classic style.
Robust vintage design coal tongsIdeal for handling fresh coalsPowder-coated iron for durability

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here