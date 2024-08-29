Blackthorn Fireside Companion Set with Poker Tongs Coal Shovel Brush Tool Stand

This traditionally designed Companion Set is the perfect addition to any fireplace, consisting of a stand with a solid square base that holds a coal shovel, tongs, poker, and brush, all featuring hooped handles. Finished in matte black, this fireside tool set combines functionality and style, making it look fantastic next to your wood burner or open fire.