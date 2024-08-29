Marketplace.
Charles Bentley Charnwood 9" Deck Broom Garden Maintenance FSC

Charles Bentley Charnwood 9" Deck Broom Garden Maintenance FSC
The Charnwood 9'' Deck Broom is a premium tool designed specifically for cleaning moss and dirt from the grooves of your decking. Featuring soft tampico bristles with a unique castle fill design, this broom effectively tackles tough outdoor cleaning tasks. The comfortable neoprene handle ensures an easy grip, while the strong FSC-certified wooden base provides durability. Handcrafted in Leicestershire, the Charnwood range combines exceptional quality with elegance, each piece proudly finished with a distinctive burnt branded logo inspired by the iconic Leicestershire fox.
Soft tampico bristles for deck cleaningFSC-certified wood with neoprene handleHandcrafted in Britain for superior quality

