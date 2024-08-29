Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Fabric Lined Wicker Log Baskets Handmade Rope

Enhance your home organisation with our set of two wicker log baskets, thoughtfully handwoven from durable willow wicker. These versatile baskets, each featuring charming rope handles and a luxurious fabric lining, are perfect for storing logs, blankets, toys, and more. The lining, made from a blend of 70% polyester and 30% cotton, adds a touch of sophistication while protecting your belongings. Designed to stack inside one another, these baskets combine style and practicality, making them a beautiful and functional addition to any room.