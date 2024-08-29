Marketplace.
image 1 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mount
image 1 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mountimage 2 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mountimage 3 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mountimage 4 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mountimage 5 of Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mount

Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mount

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Charles Bentley & Son Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.00

£75.00/each

Charles Bentley Monaco Garden Mirror Weather Resistant Wall Mount
Add a touch of luxury to any space with our stylish Monaco mirror. Featuring a unique arch window design, this mirror serves as a stunning focal point, whether placed indoors or outdoors. It is crafted with a sturdy iron frame and finished in matte black, offering both elegance and durability. The water-resistant and shatterproof finish provides peace of mind, making this mirror a practical and beautiful addition to your home.
Elegant arch window shape designWater-resistant & shatterproof finishSturdy iron frame with matte black finish

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here