Charnwood Hallway Bench with Three Removable Storage Baskets and Removable Seat

Solve your footwear storage problems with the Charnwood Hallway Bench featuring storage baskets. This versatile piece of hallway furniture includes removable baskets and a seat cushion, making it easy to clean, rearrange, or adjust your storage approach. Its compact yet spacious design offers practicality without being obtrusive, providing an elegant and functional solution to keep your hallway free of unwanted footwear clutter.

Bench with 5cm thick removable seat cushion 3 storage cubbies with removable baskets Painted grey finish for a modern look

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)