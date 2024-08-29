Charles Bentley Snug Set Of Two Oval Wicker Log Baskets Storage

Enhance your home organisation with our set of two oval wicker log baskets, handwoven from durable willow wicker. These versatile baskets, featuring interwoven carry handles, are perfect for storing logs, blankets, toys, and more. Designed for practicality and style, these baskets can easily stack inside one another to save space while adding a rustic charm to your home decor. Ideal for decluttering and simplifying your storage needs, these handmade baskets are a beautiful and functional addition to any room.