Hazel Log Holder and Fireset Tool Stand Poker Tongs Brush Coal Shovel Tool Stand

This Companion Set offers everything you need to keep your fire burning and your living room cosy. Featuring a poker, tongs, brush, coal shovel, and a multipurpose log holder, this contemporary fireside tool set is designed for functionality and style. Made from durable iron with a matte black finish, it adds elegance to any living space. The compact tool holder ensures all your essentials are within reach, making it perfect for cold winter nights. Note: Handle with care as the tools can get hot when placed near a fire.

Complete fireside tool set with log holder Durable iron with matte black finish Compact holder for easy access

Sold by Charles Bentley (Charles Bentley & Son Ltd)